Pat on the back for caring young citizens from Bridgnorth

Sam Lewis and Logan Pope from Bridgnorth have been given Good Citizens Award

Logan Pope in Year 9 at Bridgnorth Endowed School, and Sam Lewis of Year 10, both received their Good Citizens Awards from Bridgnorth Police last week.

Logan has been fundraising for many years now, but back when the pandemic began he completed a two-hour pianothon and raised around £500 in the process. Part of the proceeds went to the Little Rascals Charity that Logan has raised money for in the past, and part of it went towards a new digital piano. Logan had been playing on the same piano that his whole family had used for generations, and it was past its best for the talented young musician.

Logan was given the award by Sergeant Kate Øen and PCSO Mandy Leek for a long list of merits, including fundraising, volunteering and, most importantly, being involved in the care of his sister Esti, who has autism.

Logan's mum Pippa said: "He's been fundraising since he was seven, I think his first was for the Red Cross Young Carers. He's done one big fundraising push every year. We are always proud of him, but I think it is good for him to get the award, a bit of recognition."

Just a few days before that, Sam Lewis received his own Good Citizen Award West Mercia’s Assistant Chief Constable, Rachel Jones, in recognition of his fundraising efforts for the British Heart Foundation.

During lockdown Sam covered the distance of three marathons on his bike to raise a total of £910.

Sam's mum Sharon said: "I think it is amazing to see. He made lockdown into a positive, it was a massive achievement, and the award is just recognition of that.

"We are very proud of him and what he has done."

Commenting on the award, West Mercia’s Chief Inspector Edward Hancox said: “It has been a trying time for everyone but there have been some outstanding contributions to the community worth recognising.