Magic of Christmas captured in miniature in Walsall living room

John Nicholls with his display

A transport manager from the Black Country has put together a 15-foot Christmas display.

Much to the delight of his wife, John Nicholls, from Walsall, has been working on the display for the last five year, adding to every time Christmas comes along.

Complete with train tracks, bumper cars, a ball room and a theatre, the display now measures 15 foot long and take around seven hours to put together.

It also takes up much of his living room after expanding year after year.

John, 63, said: "It started about five years ago with a couple models and its just grew and grew.

"It is just a personal project, but the family and neighbours have come round to see it.

"It started as just a couple of buildings, but now I have added bumper cars, fair rides, and a theatre."

The figures littered around the display have been carefully selected to look like members of the family.

John added: "There's only myself and wife in the house at the moment, but if we do anything like a party it all has to come down.

"It takes about seven hours to put it all together, plus another couple nights for the board and backdrop.

"All in all it has probably cost somewhere in the region of £1,500, but I wouldn’t tell the wife that."

John got the inspiration to add models to the display from watching Thunderbirds as a kid.

He said: "The figures range from £2 pound to £150 depending on what you want.