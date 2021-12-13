Wednesfield's very own Spiderman keeps identity a secret after charity award

Wednesfield North's very own superheroes

A familiar sight for Wolves fans, Spiderman has collected thousands of pounds for local charities and was recognised by the Wednesfield Community Excellence Awards.

Spiderman and his team of superheroes won the Volunteer of the Year Award after raising almost £4,000 for Birmingham Children's Hospital.

All the other winners were happy to share their identity with the crowd but Spiderman turned up with Wonderwoman and Iron Man.

Wednesfield North Councillor Phil Bateman organised the awards at community pub the Ashmore Inn and Mayor of Wolverhampton Paul Brackenbridge attended.

He said: "It was a wonderful night recognising all the good work volunteers do in Wednesfield so was perfect opportunity to thank Spiderman for his good deeds.

"As we know Spiderman is busy keeping the Marvel universe safe so it is no surprise he turned up in with his superhero friends.

"He puts a lot of smiles on people's faces so if he wants to remain anonymous who am I to argue. Even the Mayor did not get to peak behind his mask."

However, with the latest Marvel blockbuster set to hit the cinema screens later this month, the Wednesfield Spiderman might be taking a leaf out the real Spiderman's book concerning his identity.

Historically Peter Parker was the web-shooting crime fighter but in No Way Home a new identity will be revealed, could the Wednesfield Spiderman be keeping quiet in case he is revealed as the real thing?

There were 22 awards given out on the night all to people who had a connection or live in Wednesfield North.

Councillor Bateman said: "We called for entries all of whom were active or living in or had a connection with the Ward of Wednesfield North.

"We asked people to nominate their own Community Excellence champions, those individuals, and organisations, that you feel have gone the extra mile to provide for neighbours, organisations, clubs.