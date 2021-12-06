Walsall businesswoman turns ‘Mother Christmas’ to save festive parties

Emma Jones

A new venture from events expert Emma Jones is set to keep the festive season alive for cautious UK companies whose teams aren’t ready to live it up in a face to face celebration.

With demand slumping for office and corporate Christmas get-togethers, Emma, director of West Midlands-based AllinAll Events and her new company Events in a Box, is offering an alternative.

According to a new survey of UK workers nationwide, just 36 per cent said their workplace is holding a Christmas party this year. Some have been cancelled altogether while others are planned for 2022 when bosses feel safer avoiding potentially ‘super spreading’ bashes.

Emma, who lives in Walsall, said: "That’s a lot of people going without a good night out and business owners not saying ‘thank you’.

“Unfortunately, despite larger gatherings being allowed this year, many companies are opting to play it safe and not organise a big knees-up.

“We all know companies who have had a very tough time. But they are still here and moving forward with hope and optimism. We want to let them celebrate together and let their staff know how grateful they are?

“I know from my own experience just how difficult these past months have been, not just for the events industry, but also for lots more sectors and I have made it my mission to save Christmas for companies – with an extra-special online celebration.”

Emma says Events in a Box brings an innovative and adaptable new approach to parties. It provides party treats, including alcohol and treats, that can be delivered to staff as a way to thank them for their efforts in the year.

She says teams can still have a great night – without any Covid-related concerns. Emma launched the fledgling company amid lockdown restrictions as her respected events bookings ground to a halt.

Working around the clock to pivot her business, Emma gained 4,000 orders last December for corporate gift boxes, including a range of carefully chosen items to help staff feel special.

Twelve months on, Events in a Box has evolved to offer opportunities to party, all in a way that allows people to join the fun from their own home.

“We all know there’s loads of options for people to have a party online but from a corporate event planning point of view, you really have to be careful that you don’t end up disappointed.

“What’s particularly innovative about Events in a Box is the high level of personalisation. It is vital that people feel appreciated as an individual, and that’s exactly what we make happen, however many people are invited.

“Since we introduced our gift boxes we’ve excelled through being flexible – we provided care boxes for students from across the UK as well as working on a large virtual event and box delivery working alongside top chef Glynn Purnell.

“It’s this adaptability and attention to detail that we pride ourselves on with our events – we have years of experience making high-profile, large-scale and more exclusive, in-person gatherings extra special. Now we help companies provide that excellence online as well.”

Along with fellow director, Mark O’Sullivan, who has joined Events in a Box, to drive the business forward, Emma is now recruiting a business development manager, due to growing demand.