The Lichfield-based retailer worked closely with over 65 food bank providers last year to collect over 45,000 items and created 22,000 meals as part of the special campaign and this year hopes that customers and members are able to dig deep and donate again in the run-up to Christmas as its communities continue to feel the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the rising cost of living.

Alongside much-needed items such as long-life milk, tinned fruit and toiletries, some food banks are also encouraging shoppers to ‘spread a little festive cheer’ in these uncertain times by dropping off a Christmas treat such as chocolate into collection points at over 260 stores across 16 counties.

The campaign is launching as the dociety’s Christmas Toy Appeal draws to a close as it looks to support people struggling this festive period to have a happy Christmas with their families after the challenges that 2021 has provided.

Central England Co-operative Corporate Responsibility Manager Hannah Gallimore said: “I know our customers and members will give their backing to making sure our Christmas Food Bank Appeal can make a real difference to families struggling in these uncertain times.

“Over the past few years, the appeal has supported our food bank partners to create and provide thousands of meals to help people in need over the Christmas period and sadly this year that need has only grown as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis hits people across our communities.

“The campaign relies on the wonderful generosity of our customers and members, and I would like to encourage them to again show their co-operative spirit, so our food bank partners can provide emergency food and support to individuals and families in crisis.

“We are also issuing a plea on behalf of food banks to help spread a little Christmas cheer by donating a nice treat into our special collection points.

“All we are asking is for people, if they can, to drop off one or more items into our food bank collection points this Christmas and help make a real difference in their community.”

The Christmas Food Bank Appeal will run from December 1 to 31. The items will then be collected and made into food parcels.

These contain around 11 items and will provide at least three days’ worth of meals for those in need.

Items that can be donated include shopping basket staples from tea, sugar and cereals to other essentials such as toiletries and hygiene products to ensure people can maintain their dignity during times of crisis.