Green target for building society

It also aims to send zero waste to landfill by the end of this year.

A key part of the plan is to reduce the society’s carbon footprint. Previously it had set the target of zero carbon emissions by 2035, but because of the progress already made has moved the target forward.

The aim now is to be carbon neutral by 2025.

The West Brom is confident of achieving this and will continue to introduce other green initiatives to make sure its operations are as environmentally friendly as possible.

The West Brom buys energy on fixed-term contracts and we s committed to moving to green energy. Following a thorough review it chose SSE Green because electricity was 100 per cent renewable, generated by wind and hydro assets and is fully backed by Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin .

Gas is 100 per cent renewable from sources such as agricultural materials.

In July, the aociety moved to Tusker, the UK’s number one salary sacrifice benefit provider. Tusker offers a large number of different electric cars available from superminis to vans, all of which are more environmentally friendly and by charging your car, it will be much cheaper than filling up with petrol or diesel.

The West Brom has already replaced its existing pool cars with an electric car and also replaced the facilities works van with an electric van.

The society has recycling points in each of the printer rooms and kitchenettes for staff to use.