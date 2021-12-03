Charity calls for locals to get creative in festive decoration competition

Window decorations

It is part of The Kaleidoscope Plus Group's latest campaign to support people living with ill mental health.

Participants are asked to decorate their windows in the charity’s colours, take a photo and share their display on social media with the hashtag #KPGChristmas.

There are two prizes up for grabs with the winner receiving a £100 Love2Shop voucher, and the runner up receiving a £50 voucher.

Monica Shafaq, chief executive of The Kaleidoscope Plus Group, said: “Being creative is a great way to boost your self-esteem, help you to process and understand your emotions and give you a sense of control.

“Families and retailers can all get involved and we’ve already got the support of the wonderful residents in Bishops Wood who are decorating their windows once again this year to raise funds for Kaleidoscope.

"Their colourful creations will be seen in houses throughout the village, and we can't wait to see what they come up with.

"Little ones can also enter by colouring in our Christmas poster which you can download on our website and stick it in your window for all to see.

"The poster has our mascot Kali on it and includes information about our text line for anyone who needs support over the festive break.”