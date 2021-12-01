Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Trespassers on the line cause havoc with rail service

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonNewsPublished:

Rail travellers on a busy section in the Black Country were left facing delays after trespassers were found on the line.

West Midlands Railway put out a message to inform travellers heading between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street that services would be cancelled or delayed at around 7pm this evening due to trespassers being found on the line.

The cancellation and delay of services affected passengers at Smethwick Rolfe Street, Smethwick Galton Bridge, Sandwell and Dudley, Dudley Port, Tipton and Coseley.

The rail provider said that services were set to be back up and running by 8.30pm.

British Transport Police have been contacted for a statement.

News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Birmingham
Sandwell
Dudley
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News