Trespassers on the line cause havoc with rail service

West Midlands Railway put out a message to inform travellers heading between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street that services would be cancelled or delayed at around 7pm this evening due to trespassers being found on the line.

The cancellation and delay of services affected passengers at Smethwick Rolfe Street, Smethwick Galton Bridge, Sandwell and Dudley, Dudley Port, Tipton and Coseley.

The rail provider said that services were set to be back up and running by 8.30pm.