Rare 1906 Olympics silver medal is star lot in Midlands auction

The 1906 silver Olympic medal

Fellows Auctioneers’ Antiques, Silver and Collectables sold the very rare medal on Monday after a bidding war between collectors.

Four bidders took the lot from £1,900 to its final price which reflected its creator - Jules-Clement Chaplain, who created medals across the world.

Silver Senior Specialist Alison Jakeway said "The high price achieved is testament to the significance of the 1906 Games and their important influence on the standards and organisation of all future Olympics.

"We were delighted to be able to offer such a rare piece of social and sporting history, relating to the 1906 Olympic or Intercalated Games, held in Athens."