Black Friday success for children's charity superstore Newlife

CANNOCK COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 26/11/2021..Pic in Cannock at the Newlife Superstore, where shoppers were enjoying Black Friday bargains. Nadia Kirkwood from Stafford with a bag of bargains. Number below..

More than 100 shoppers entered the Hemlock Way clothing superstore with doors opening at 8am and trade was brisk all the way to midnight.

Newlife had offered more than 50 lines of clothing for £1 and offered big discounts for people spending more than £50.

All the shoppers' purchases will help to support disabled and terminally ill children and their families.

Andrew Murphy-Hayes, Newlife’s Head of Retail Stores, said: “Our Black Friday sale got off to an amazing start. Our first ever Newlife Online sale launched our Black Friday event at midnight, where our first purchases came at two minutes later with skin care and makeup from the likes of Chanel quickly snapped up!

“We do have some fabulous bargains available, including more than 50 lines available from just £1 across all our fashion stores, which has been a really big hits with our customers – who have been absolutely amazing – especially those who have come out to queue in the rain and the cold to support us."

He added: “Items are constantly being replenished on our shop floors and our Cannock SuperStore is open until Midnight today (Friday) and our sale continues tomorrow, so there’s no need for anyone to miss out on bagging some of our infamous Newlife bargains.