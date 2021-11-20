Brownie picks up all 50 badges and scoops rare gold award

Sophie Wagstaffe has achieved all of her Brownie Badges but also managed to achieve the Brownie Gold Badge Award which is rare

Sophie Wagstaffe's total number of badges reaches 51 though, as she achieved the rare gold award which local Brownie leaders had never even seen before Sophie completed all her badges.

The 10 year-old lives in Broseley, near Bridgnorth, and had started to complete some of her skill and interests badges at her old unit in Whitchurch, just like any other Brownie would.

But Sophie was determined. She has since completed the majority of the badges over the past year since moving to Broseley – mostly in lockdown by meeting her Brownie leaders on Zoom.

Her mum, Laura, said Sophie has been working hard during lockdown to achieve her badges, and her Brownie leader, Carole Andrewartha, said she had never seen someone work so hard before.

"You don't have to achieve all the interests and skills badges in order to get the gold award but she has done every single badge you could possibly achieve," Laura explained.

"So she has now been awarded the gold badge which is the highest you can get. We did most of the badges during lockdown with the help of her Brownie leaders, with a lot of it being on Zoom.

"She started with her old unit in Whitchurch for a little bit and we only moved to Broseley a year ago. Her leader said she had never known any Brownie be so interested in gaining badges.

"When she joined Broseley Brownies it was mainly on Zoom, they only started face-to-face meetings in July time. There is a certain number of hours you have to complete for the badges and her guide leader gave her stuff to do at home.

"She has absolutely loved it and especially when both her parents have been key workers, it's been good for her to be occupied at home. I work for HMRC and her dad works as a dog handler for the prison service."

Sophie achieved many of her badges during lockdown

At a presentation evening, the local Guide leader, the district commissioner, and the county commissioner all attended and none of them had seen a gold award before.

"Sophie was so proud of herself," Laura added.

Sophie's Brownie leader, Carole Andrewartha, said: "Guiding is an organisation which offers activities to encourage its members to learn and achieve, whilst having fun and recreation.

"Each activity and badge completed contributes to the eventual attainment of the gold award, which takes a considerable amount of time and effort. Each member is valued for their individual contributions, whatever their achievements.

"As a Brownie, Sophie has been determined to attempt all the badges available. During this time she has moved home and transferred from her previous Brownie unit in Whitchurch.

"Lockdown resulted in Brownie meetings taking place on Zoom or outdoors. This never deterred Sophie's enthusiasm and she continued to work for the award which she has now achieved.

"We are very proud of Sophie at Second Broseley Brownies for attaining the Brownie gold award and congratulate her on her achievement."