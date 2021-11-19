Grand Theatre is region's big winner in latest round of Government cultural grants

The Wolverhampton Grand has had sell out audiences since reopening after lockdown

The Wolverhampton theatre will be able to continue its work in the community as will other organisations in the Black Country which were given lifeline cash windfalls.

South Asian festival Sandwell and Birmingham Mela, which is held in Smethwick's Victoria Park, received £46,000 and West Bromwich's The People's Orchestra was given £23,130.

In Walsall The Black Country Dance Festival was given £25,000 and in Halesowen theatre company The Pappy Show was awarded £55,700.

However, the 125-year-old Grand Theatre was the big winner receiving its third pay out from the Department of Culture since the pandemic began.

The £410,805 will ensure they can continue running a programme of outreach activity, including tours, youth theatre, Book Clubs, BAME ambassador forums and dementia friendly activities.

The theatre's chief executive Adrian Jackson said: "Having been successful in the first two rounds of the Cultural Recovery Funding we remain incredibly grateful to the DCMS and The Arts Council for now granting our third round application.

"To be awarded a fund of up to £410,000 is a great reassurance to ensure our work can be safeguarded in the immediate future, if needed. We would also like to thank our patrons who have returned in high numbers since the full re-opening in September."

He added: "It has been so incredible to see sold out performances after such a long hiatus."

Bilston educational theatre group Gazebo was awarded £34,675 which will allow it to continue its work helping people through performance.

Gazebo was founded in 1979 and is one of the few remaining touring educational theatre groups in the UK.

Chief executive Pamela Cole-Hudson told the Express & Star the money is a real lifeline for the organisation.

She said: "This grant is an absolute godsend. We have had such a difficult 18 months, like so many other organisations, so this money is really important to us.

"We have been going 42 years now and we work with youngsters, families, adults, many of whom who have mental health problems, are vulnerable of criminality and need their confidence building up.

"This will allow us to tour and go into places and communities around Wolverhampton and help us to try and make a difference."

Dance music fans will be pleased Wolverhampton based My Fest1val received £173,000. The festival in 2017 attracted ravers to the Starworks Warehouse and with this cash injection another dance music get together should happen next year.

Creative Academies in Sandwell was given £94,812 and MKM events in Stourbridge had a £30,000 cash windfall.

Cinemas across the Midlands were also winners with independent picture houses receiving cash in Birmingham and Worcestershire.

The Arts Council England helped decide which organisations would receive the Government handouts.

Arts Council England chief executive Darren Henley said: "This continued investment from the Government on an unprecedented scale means our theatres, galleries, music venues, museums and arts centres can carry on playing their part in bringing visitors back to our high streets, helping to drive economic growth, boosting community pride and promoting good health.