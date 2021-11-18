Black Country sports organisations urged to apply for Commonwealth Games legacy cash

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games chief executive Ian Reid

Sport England announced the £6.5 million cash injection will go to organisations which tackle inactivity in local communities and engage underrepresented groups, such as people on lower incomes and disabled people.

The funds are dedicated to upgrading physical activity facilities and levelling up access to community sport, as well as boosting community connections and activity levels.

Sport England’s latest Active Lives Survey revealed inactivity levels in the West Midlands have worsened since the start of the pandemic, with over 100,000 more inactive adults and nearly 70,000 fewer active adults.

Sports halls, football pitches, basketball courts and other sporting venues across Wolverhampton, Dudley, Sandwell and Walsall could get regenerated through the funds which will be distributed through Crowdfunder.co.uk.

Tim Hollingsworth, CEO of Sport England, said: "The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is massive moment for the nation next year and an exciting chance to bring people together through sport and activity. The challenge is turning this into a legacy that has lasting impact and helps people to connect and stay active. Legacy is dependent on the creation of long-term local opportunities for people - at the right location and at the right cost.

"That is why these two new funds are so important. They are building the foundations to create change that lasts in the West Midlands - bringing communities together and getting people active in a long-term, sustainable way well beyond the 2022 Commonwealth Games."

Nicola Turner, head of legacy at Birmingham 2022 said: "Birmingham 2022 is a wonderful opportunity to bring people back together after a hard couple of years. The excitement is really building now, and preparations are well underway. The Games is just the start, we hope thousands of people and businesses in the region will enjoy long-lasting benefits.

"If Birmingham 2022 can inspire people to connect with each other, feel less lonely and lead a more active lifestyle, then we think that’s a valuable legacy from the Games. We are excited to be working with Sport England and supporting our communities across the region to become more active. Through these projects we will see people from all corners of the West Midlands being invited to join in.”

Jason Nuttall, Programme Director at Crowdfunder.co.uk, said: "In the past 12 months our partnership has worked with hundreds of grassroots clubs across the UK, supporting them to keep people healthy and happy as we begin to emerge from the pandemic. Our platform has brought together communities and Sport England to create a unique funding mix through matchfunding, fundraising expertise and campaign know-how to help drive participation in community sports. Now with Birmingham 2022 less than a year away, we have a fantastic opportunity to build on that success and create a meaningful legacy in the West Midlands through the Places and Spaces Fund."