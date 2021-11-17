Weather forecast: Temperatures set to rise before plunging over the weekend

It is winter, but it may not feel like it.

Autumn colour in West Park, Wolverhampton

Temperatures are expected to reach 17C (63F) in some areas, making it feel more like spring than November.

It is all thanks to a shift in a jet stream, bringing warm air up from the Azores up across the UK.

The West Midlands will enjoy the mild air for the next couple of days, with temperatures more than double the normal for this time of year.

And with autumn colours at their most spectacular, it means there is no excuse to get out into the open air.

While winter hasn't really kicked in as yet, there is a nasty sting in store for the region as we head into the end of the month.

Temperatures are likely to plunge to around 6C (43F) during the day, with the chance of frost at night.

While we will feel the chill, this is far from being the 'mini ice age' as described by some doom-mongers. Rather, it is the kind of conditions you would expect to find at this time of year.

