Christmas toy appeal aims to bring children joy

Katie Jenkins, Wellbeing and Activity Coordinator at Darwin Court Care Home and Elaine Hutchings are appealing for toy donations for Birmingham Children's Hospital and disadvantaged children in Lichfield.

Elaine Hutchings, founder of the community group Helping Each Other - Lichfield and surrounding areas, and her friend, Paula Reynolds, have again teamed up with Darwin Court Care Home in Wissage Road to gather, wrap and distribute the toys.

After the success of the scheme last year, people are being asked to donate new toys suitable for infants and children up to the age of 14.

There is a collection 'sleigh' at Darwin Court where toys can be dropped.

Residents at the home will then wrap the gifts, if necessary, and they will be distributed by Elaine and Paula.

"We participated in this last year," said Katie Jenkins, Wellbeing and Activity Coordinator at Darwin Court Care Home.

"The residents enjoyed wrapping the toys - it is a nice activity for them, makes them feel they are part of the community and it is for such a good cause."

Anyone making a donation does not have to enter the care home itself as the sleigh is at the entrance. Visitors are invited to drop their donation in it either wrapped or unwrapped.

If toys are wrapped it is requested that age and gender of the intended recipient is indicated.

"The toys will go to Birmingham Children's Hospital and children in Lichfield city," said Elaine.

"We contact local services and they pass on our details to families who can then contact us if they wish to receive a toy donation."

Elaine said she was "overwhelmed" last year with the generous response to the appeal and the encouragement from staff at Darwin Court.

"It shows the power of working together for the benefit of the community," said Elaine.