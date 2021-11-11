The Great British Bake Off star to share Christmas tips at retirement home

Val Stones is visiting Thorneycroft Retirement Living Plus development in Tettenhall later this month.

Val Stones, known as the Cake Whisperer, will be at McCarthy Stone’s Thorneycroft Retirement Living Plus development in Tettenhall, in November 25.

Guests will be able to see Val in action creating bakes such as mince pies (with her special mincemeat), a Christmas cake decorated with glace fruits, and will also get the chance to join her to decorate gingerbread stars.

Local retirees are invited to come along for the event at the Wood Road home between 2pm and 4pm.

They can even ask the baking star for help with their festive food queries as well as have the opportunity to take a picture with Val during a socially distanced meet and greet.

“Christmas is one of the best times of the year to indulge in special bakes," said Val.

"I’m really looking forward to sharing some of my favourite treats and tips with the guests and homeowners at Thorneycroft ahead of the traditional stir up Sunday date in November.

"I’ve already got my menu planned, so I’d encourage everyone to come along and start Christmas with us. What better way to celebrate?”