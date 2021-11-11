Students compete to create new school garden

St Matthias School pupils in the new 'calming space' on school grounds.

The team of 12 focussed on an unused caretaker's area at St Matthias School in Wolverhampton, mentored by staff from GRAHAM, lead contractor on the nearby i9 development.

They had competed against other student teams at the Deans Road school over the course of the programme with members assigned different project management roles and given project design books, handouts, and a clear project brief to work to.

This was combined with site visits to the garden itself so they could visualise the end result more clearly.

As part of the brief, each team had to incorporate at least two ideas to attract birds, bees, and butterflies to the garden while encouraging the pollination of plants.

They were also expected to incorporate sustainable thinking and make use of existing items.

A final, winning design was selected and built by the students during half term, with the help of GRAHAM and its supply chain partners who sourced design materials and volunteers to support with the creation of the new garden.

Ronan Hughes, GRAHAM Regional Director at said: “We are constantly looking at ways to engage with local communities through the work we do – we’re often working from these locations for many months at a time, so looking at other ways we can add value is important to us.

“We have been so impressed by the passion and dedication demonstrated by the students at St Matthias School who came together to create a beautiful, new garden space.

"After months of hard work, their vision will become a reality and the important, lifelong skills learned around re-use, sustainability, and teamwork will live on and leave an important mark on us all.

“We would like to thank our supply chain for their support and involvement in this project, namely, Varla Cladding Ltd, Traad Nurseries Ltd, Newtownstewart Construction UK Ltd, P&A Group, Pedlow Engineering Ltd and Manstal Ltd.”

Rebecca Neath, Careers Leader at St Matthias said: “The garden project was a unique opportunity for the school and its students to be creative and work on something from beginning to end.

"From starting out with a project brief, coming up with design concepts, and then seeing the completed project brought to life, it has been an invaluable and enjoyable experience.

“GRAHAM was encouraging and supportive throughout the lifespan of the project, making the experience a really positive one for the students and whole school community.”

One student said: “It was great to put our creative skills to play and see the final outcome of the project.