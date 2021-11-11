Special awards for employers' support of the Armed Forces

ERS Silver Award winners.

They received the Ministry of Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Silver Awards from West Midland Reserve Forces & Cadets Association (West Midland RFCA) at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Launched in 2014 the ERS scheme encompasses bronze, silver and gold awards for employers that demonstrate their support for reserves, service leavers, Armed Forces veterans, the wounded, injured and sick, cadets, military spouses or partners and their families.

The 2021 winners from Staffordshire are: Acacia Training Limited, ArB Tree Care (Specialists) Ltd, Benx Limited, EffecTech, Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (MPFT), South Staffordshire College, The Institute of Leadership & Management and Walk Talk Action CIC.

Cannock Chase District Council were also welcomed to receive their revalidated award after showing their continued commitment for 5 years since first receiving their award in 2016.

Teri Elder of Walk Talk Action with Colonel Chris J Ledsham TD VR, Deputy Commander Reserves 11th Signal & West Midlands Brigade.

Teri Elder, Founding Director at Walk Talk Action CIC, which helps veterans with depression, anxiety and PTSD, said: "We at Walk Talk Action, are absolutely chuffed to bits after receiving the Silver Award.

"It has given us the encouragement to keep thriving and supporting our Armed Force's community and helping them as much as we can to link and connect with other organisations to get them back to a better state of mind.

"Whether it be through walking or talking.

"We are truly honoured to have been in the company of some highly decorated military personally and part of such a fantastic day alongside all the other award winners - thank you."

The lunch time event was held in Aspects at the NMA, with Michael Collie, from BBC Midlands Today, acting as the Master of Ceremonies while the awards were presented by guest speaker, Brigadier Graeme Fraser MBE ADC RM, Naval Regional Commander Wales and Western England.

Guests were welcomed to the event by Watchman, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, which is a military mascot for the now disbanded Staffordshire Regiment, but continues his duties as part of the Staffordshire Regimental Association.

West Midland RFCA’s Regional Employer Engagement Directors, Cat Suckling and Philip Sinclair, said: “We are particularly pleased and delighted to be able to welcome the West Midlands based Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award winners for 2021 into the West Midland Silver alumni.