City announces new Poet Laureate

Wolverhampton's new Poet Laureate Kuli Kohli.

Kuli Kohli will encourage and raise the profile of poetry in the city over a two-year period continuing the work of outgoing Poet Laureate Emma Purshouse.

“My eyes were filled with tears of joy when I found out that I would be the next poet laureate," said Kuli.

“I have always praised and admired Emma Purshouse for being the first poet laureate of Wolverhampton. I had no idea that I would be the next one.

“I am so proud and excited to be able to serve Wolverhampton with the aim to bring poetry as an accessible art form and all its beauty to all corners of the city.

“Poetry is a universal language that speaks to every one of us.”

Wolverhampton's new Poet Laureate Kuli Kohli at the Lady Wulfrun statue which was presented to the city by the Express & Star to mark the newspaper's centenary in 1974.

Kuli will contribute to Wolverhampton Literature Festival, hosted by the City of Wolverhampton Council, which returns next February for its sixth year.

The festival aims to champion the creative voices of Wolverhampton and the West Midlands providing a platform to showcase their talent.

Kuli will write poems and work on poetry events during the festival.

Council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for City Economy, Councillor Stephen Simkins, said: “The festival is a huge success for the city and brings big acts, plus promotes local talent.

“Kuli is a fantastic advocate for the city, and I am delighted, and so proud, that she has been announced as the next Poet Laureate.

“I wish her all the best and urge everyone to get involved in the festival.”

Events are also taking place this year in the run up to the festival.

The first is a Creative Writing Workshop - Imperfect, Perfect Woman. This is a creative writing workshop exploring "incredible women artists and writers" throughout history. Tickets are £5 (plus booking fee) and can be booked via t.co/sFqMIN0ixZ?amp=1.