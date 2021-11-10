Sheila faces her fears to help people with suicidal thoughts

Sheila McMahon on two wheels.

Sheila McMahon, from Lichfield, has taken up the challenge of learning how to ride a motorbike despite having been involved in a traumatic car crash as a 19-year-old.

It comes after Sheila delivered a mini mental health show to Lichfield’s Advanced Motorcycle Group (LAMG) and in order to encourage a room full of bikers to watch her video on how to help someone having suicidal thoughts, she agreed to the challenge.

Sheila, who is used to riding pillion to her long-term partner Mark, but not being at the controls, said: “It’s been quite terrifying to be honest.

“Just the thought of learning to ride a motorbike saw tears start to flow because I was in a nasty car crash as a 19-year-old which triggered a lot of past emotions and I’ve had to do lots of work to prepare myself.

"But I’m always willing to put my money where my mouth is when it comes to raising awareness of mental health and improving it for others.

“Learning to help someone who is experiencing suicidal thoughts is a serious message that affects everyone, as, unfortunately, most people have lost someone to suicide, or know someone who has taken their own lives, that’s the sad reality.”

A spokesman for Shireoak Motorcycle Training, which is coaching her, said: “A big hats off to Sheila McMahon for pushing herself outside of her own comfort zone to raise awareness and educate others.

"We can all play our part to recognise and help anyone we know who may be struggling with mental health and suicidal thoughts.”

Sheila, who has been working on building up her confidence by donning all her biker gear and taking baby steps by riding a pushbike, added: “If people are willing to push themselves out of their comfort zone, then I’m willing to do the same.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that it has already started to encourage other people to watch the video, and I would like to encourage as many people as possible to watch and share it because together we can make a difference.”