Join the 'Santa Jog' in aid of hospice

The Santa Jog for Mary Stvens Hospice returns next month.

The Santa Jog will see Mary Stevens Park in Stourbridge filled with runners in Santa costume taking on the sponsored 5K walk and a hum of hearty 'ho-ho-hos'.

Families, including their four-legged friends, are invited to sign up for the event taking place on Sunday December 5.

Adults will receive a Santa Suit and Christmas Tree finisher badge while younger Santa Joggers will receive a pair of Reindeer antlers and there will be a treat for all dogs who take part.

Each Santa who signs up will receive a sponsor form, to help the hospice on Hagley Road, Oldswinford continue providing care free of charge, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

James Totney, Community and Events Fundraiser at The Mary Stevens Hospice said: "We can't wait to see a sea of Santas taking over Mary Stevens Park as we bring back our popular Santa Jog event.

"It has really become a family tradition on the lead up to Christmas and we have been busy planning to ensure that all of our supporters have a wonderful morning making memories with family and friends.

"What a better way to get into the festive spirit and help your local hospice."