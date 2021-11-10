Girl's crafting skills to raise funds for brain tumour research after uncle's terminal diagnosis

Amy Hayes with her stall and gazebo.

Twelve-year-old Amy Hayes, from Stafford, has turned her hobby into a series of fundraising events to raise money for the charity Brain Tumour Research.

Her uncle, Phil Tyler, who was diagnosed with a glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in March last year, is her inspiration.

The Sir Graham Balfour High School year 7 student wants to help find a cure for the disease that has devastated her family.

Amy and her Uncle Phil.

Amy’s mum, Sam, 42, said: “Amy always loved drawing and sketching and started making cards, selling them through the school I work at and things escalated from there.

"She’d take the gazebo, set herself up outside the front of the house selling her crafts and telling people about her uncle Phil and why she’s raising money for Brain Tumour Research.”

Amy attended her first craft fair earlier this month, selling hand-decorated bottles, cards and Christmas decorations in a bid to reach her fundraising target of £2,740.

On Saturday December 11, she will be hosting a stall at the Derrington Village Hall and Stafford Sports and Performance Academy Christmas Show, where Amy used to dance.

Writing on her JustGiving page, Amy said: “At this moment in time, Uncle Phil has received 17 months of chemotherapy and the initial 6 weeks of radiotherapy.

"My goal is to raise £2,740, which will pay for a day of research at one of the Brain Tumour Research Centres of Excellence.

"Once I hit this target, I will get to place a special tile on the Wall of Hope at the centre, which will be incredibly special to me and my family.”

Christmas goodies handmade by Amy.

Sam said: “It took eight months from Phil having regular seizures, to being hospitalised and having an operation to finally being diagnosed.

"He has had gruelling radiotherapy and chemotherapy and our parents are now caring for him at their home in Stafford.

"Amy and I visit him several times a week, which we love. In spite of all he is going through he continues to make us laugh with his great sense of humour and he remains the sweetest, most considerate person I know. Amy is so very proud of her Uncle Phil, we all are. He is truly the most wonderful person.”

Brian Tumour Research says the cancer kills more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other yet historically just 1 per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this disease.

The charity funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and the larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure.

Sam added: “Nobody should be going through what Phil is going through. COVID-19 has proved just how important research is.

"It has shown that if the research community comes together and with the right funding, better treatments and a cure can be found. I can’t understand why funding for brain tumour research is so low. That’s why we’re here doing what we’re doing. Amy wants to make a difference.”