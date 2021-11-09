Roy recalls radio days in surprise visit by his beloved station

Brook Court team member Beckie Archer made Roy Darkes' wish to be on the radio again come true.

Roy Darkes was "walking on air" when the team at Brook Court in Kidderminster, invited BBC Hereford and Worcester presenter Malcolm Boydon to see him.

The 84-year-old, who was born in Bewdley, has always been an avid listener of the station.

Over the years, he became a valued caller, appearing on various shows to discuss a range of community-related topics, and was well-known by journalists and listeners alike for his humorous and entertaining contributions.

When Malcolm visited Roy at the home in Oldnall Road recently they discussed their mutual love of radio before Roy was treated to a virtual tour of BBC Hereford and Worcester’s studio, in Brook Court’s own cinema.

Roy's story was also featured in Malcom’s daily morning show.

Roy said: “This whole experience has brought back so many lovely, happy memories of when I used to call the radio station and take part in their debates.

"It was also lovely to hear that my voice is still regarded as ‘good for radio’ – thank you, Brook Court, for arranging this special moment.”

Gill Pratt, Home Manager at Brook Court said: “It was great to turn our home’s cinema into a broadcast studio for an afternoon to surprise Roy – his smile on the day said it all.

“When we first reached out to BBC Hereford and Worcester, we were amazed to find so many people who remembered Roy and his contributions over the years.

"It truly is testament to his charismatic personality and passion for his local community, which he showcased once more when he was interviewed by Malcolm.

“Here at Brook Court, we are always looking for new, innovative ways to engage with residents, and support them to lead meaningful and fulfilling lives.

"Everyone at the home has heard Roy talk about his many contributions on BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester, which is why we thought a virtual tour of the studio would make the perfect activity.