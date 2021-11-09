Councillors pledge their commitment to district's residents at cathedral service

By Andrew KerrLichfieldNewsPublished:

Councillors have pledged their commitment residents in the Lichfield district at the annual civic service.

Civics at Lichfield District Council's Civic Service.(Picture by Fraser Hinch)
As part of Lichfield District Council’s service at Lichfield Cathedral on Sunday (November 7), the Chair of Lichfield District Council, Councillor Barry Gwilt, led the Act of Commitment at Lichfield Cathedral.

He invited district councillors to acknowledge their responsibility to the community and pledge their commitment to the service of the people of Lichfield District.

The service was taken by the Dean of Lichfield, the Very Reverend Adrian Dorber.

Councillor Barry Gwilt, Chair of Lichfield District Council, said: “I would like to thank Lichfield Cathedral for a lovely service.

"I was honoured to lead my fellow councillors in the Act of Commitment, confirming our pledge to serve the people of Lichfield District.”

Andrew Kerr

By Andrew Kerr

Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star.

