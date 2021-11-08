Demolition of historic golf clubhouse to make way for HS2

The clubhouse had been partly demolished as of Sunday (November 7).

The building has sat along the A51 between Lichfield and Tamworth since the 19th century, serving as a grandstand to the race course which once operated on the heath, a soldiers home in World War I and for many years, as the clubhouse for the prestigious Whittington Heath Golf Club.

However, the controversial HS2 rail line is set to bisect the golf course, and the former clubhouse lies directly in its path.

Much of the building has already been knocked down although there has been no announcement as to when construction work on HS2 in the area will begin in earnest.

A new clubhouse has been constructed for golf club members which is accessed from Common Lane.