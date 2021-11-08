City garage offers winter car check to support district fund

Staff at T Turner Autos promote the charity winter check.

T Turner Autos on Crossfield Road Industrial Estate is offering its annual ten point car check until the end of January.

Its skilled technicians will check the vehicle's oil, antifreeze, fan-belt tension, lights, brake fluid, battery and charging, tyres and pressure, brakes, wipers and screen wash and emissions, all for £10 which will all go to the We Love Lichfield Fund.

We Love Lichfield gives grants of up to £1,000 to good causes across the Lichfield district. T Turner Autos founder Terry Turner is a We Love Lichfield Fund donor advisor and has raised thousands for the charity in the last decade with the winter check.