Online retailer's new warehouse facility to create 2,000 jobs

At the ribbon cutting ceremony, Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant, Lichfield District Council Leader Doug Pullen and ASOS Chief Operating Officer Mat Dunn.

Leading international online fashion retailer ASOS is investing £90million in the fulfilment centre which will serve customers in the UK and in over 150 countries around the world.

The 437,000 square foot facility, managed by GXO, has already recruited 700 people and ASOS expects to ship over 30 million units in the site’s first year, and up to 4.5m units per week once the site is fully operational and automation is complete.

The site will enable ASOS to meet increasing customer demand and support its ambitions of reaching £7bn of annual revenue within the next three to four years.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant and Lichfield District Council Leader Doug Pullen were present for the official opening on Friday (November 5).

Mat Dunn, Chief Operating Officer of ASOS, said: “We are thrilled to be celebrating the opening of our brand-new warehouse in Lichfield, which will support our ambitious international growth plans and bring a significant number of jobs to the area.

"Our choice of Lichfield reflects the skills and talent it has to offer and we’re looking forward to becoming part of the local community in the years ahead.”

Michael Fabricant added: “Lichfield District is ideal as a location for ASOS’ new global warehouse as it sits in the middle of the country and is well connected to our road system.

"But Lichfield is much more than that. It has a highly educated, well-motivated and skilled workforce so the district has attracted many hi-tech industries.

"In addition, it is a great place to live with lively night life combined with a historic centre.

"I welcome ASOS to Fradley and wish them the very best for the future.”

Councillor Doug Pullen, Leader of Lichfield District Council, said: “It’s wonderful to be able to welcome ASOS to Lichfield District – we’re delighted ASOS selected this location to support the next stage of its global growth.

"As well as creating local employment and supply chain opportunities, I know ASOS are keen to play an active role in our community and I look forward to working with them in the years ahead.

"We are ideally located for this type of facility with a skilled local workforce, excellent infrastructure and a high quality of life.”

Paul Scully, Business Minister, was unable to attend but said: “As we build back better from the pandemic, we want to level up our country with new jobs, and big investments from businesses like ASOS will play a major part in that.

"It’s brilliant that ASOS – a British success story - is investing in Staffordshire with the creation of a new fulfilment centre and 2,000 jobs to boot, providing a welcome boost for the local economy and people in and around Lichfield.”

The Fradley Park warehouse joins a growing number of global fulfilment centres for ASOS. The company currently operates three other fulfilment centres, in Barnsley, Berlin and Atlanta.