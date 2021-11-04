'We Will Rock You' says youth theatre

Members of WBOS Youth Theatre who are performing in We Will Rock You next week.

This production of the hit West End musical featuring the songs of legendary rockers Queen, is being performed by West Bromwich Operatic Society Youth Theatre at Dormston Mill Youth Theatre in Sedgley.

"It is a story set to Queen's music," said WBOS Youth Theatre's committee secretary Claire Seddon.

"The Killer Queen has stolen rock 'n' roll music and a group of rebels set out to get it back."

Claire said We Will Rock You is the first show since before the Pandemic, for the company which has been running for more than 30 years.

There are about 30 performers ranging in age from 9 to 19.

"They have been rehearsing for about ten weeks," said Claire.

"They are really looking forward to it - especially after such a long break.

"It is full of energy and the youngsters are so enthusiastic - they are very dedicated and talented, some of their vocals are unbelievable."

Claire said We Will Rock You is "a really good show" for the company to return with.

"It is so lively and the songs really get the audience going," she said.

"Anyone who comes to see it is in for a fun, rocking evening."

We Will Rock You will be performed from Wednesday November 10 until Saturday November 13 at 8pm. There will also be a Saturday matinee at 4pm.