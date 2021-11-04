Council arranged more than 2,000 food parcels to prevent children going hungry over half-term

Preparing food parcels to help families during half-term were Lisa Raghunanan, Strengthening Families Partnership Manager; Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre, Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, and Amy Cadman, Strengthening Families Delivery Manager

The City of Wolverhampton Council worked to provide food parcels to 2,082 youngsters from low-income households who are currently eligible for means-tested free school meals.

The scheme was funded through the Government’s Household Support Fund, designed to help those that most need support.

The council says each parcel contained enough items to provide at least five lunches per child with essentials like fresh fruit and vegetables, bread, dried pasta, tinned goods, milk and cereal included, as well as a selection of snacks and treats.

More than half of the food parcels were prepared by local food banks and the Big Venture Centre which also acted as collection points, along with four Strengthening Families Hubs across the city, enabling those most in need to access the food easily.

Councillor Mike Hardacre, the council’s Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, said: "It was good to once again see the collective effort of staff from across the City of Wolverhampton Council working together with local organisations to provide food for vulnerable families over half-term.

"We know that school holidays mean that some children may miss out on meals which are normally provided in school, and families may struggle to put food on the table.

"Those most in need were given easy access to essential and nutritious food items, ensuring that children and families didn’t go hungry."

Lisa Raghunanan, the council’s Strengthening Families Partnership Manager, added: "The food offer over half-term proved to be a huge help to our families most in need.