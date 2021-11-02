Curry night will bring Christmas cheer to disabled children

Ceri Davies of More Mascots Please at the fundraiser with Deputy Mayor of Dudley Susan Greenway, the owners of IndiLuxe Indian restaurant Hamdu and Fazlu Miah and the Mayor's consort Desmond Greenaway.

Indiluxe Indian restaurant in Audnam, Amblecote, hosted the event in support of the Community Interest Company More Mascots Please recently raising £1,000.

Ceri Davies a disability rights campaigner runs the company, which supports disabled and disadvantaged children and their families in Dudley and further afield.

Ceri Davies with staff from IndiLuxe Indian restaurant in Stourbridge and her company mascots.

The 31-year-old, who is wheelchair-bound with Cerebral Palsy, Spina Bifida Tethered Cord and Scoliosis, says the money will be used to help fund a Christmas party for youngsters.

"We are taking children to Cherry Lane Garden Centre in Worcester for a Christmas meal and to see Santa," said Ceri from Kingswinford.

"The money will help pay for a children's entertainer, an animal person and help towards the cost of selection boxes for the children's wards at Russells Hall and New Cross Hospitals.

"We usually visit children on the hospital wards at Christmas, we can't do that because of Covid, but we will donate selection boxes and gifts."

The event, which was attended by 51 people including the Deputy Mayor of Dudley, Susan Greenaway and her consort, Desmond Greenaway, was hosted by Ceri's cousin, actor Christopher Round.

One of the guests Gary Woodcock donated £200, £100 of which went to the More Mascots Please and £100 to volunteer Megan Round.

"A big thank you to Gary Woodcock for the donation and everyone who attended on the night," said Ceri.

"Thanks also to Hamdu and Fazlu Miah at IndiLuxe and all of their staff for hosting the event and making it such a success - the food was really nice."

Ceri is appealing for donations to help fund her company's Christmas activities for children. Anyone able to help can contact her at ceri@moremascotsplease.co.uk