Plans for 550 new homes on livestock market site

An aerial view of Bridgnorth livestock market, which could be developed for 550 homes

Tasley Estates Ltd is submitting planning permission for the controversial development at Bridgnorth livestock market in Wenlock Road.

The scheme would see the market relocated, and the site redeveloped with houses and a convenience store.

Rachel Best, of Stansgate Planning which represents the developer, said the proposed Tasley Gateway development would also include 17 acres of land reserved for business use.

A neighbourhood centre is also likely to form part of the plan.

Any landowners or tenants affected by the scheme are advised to write to Shropshire Council by October 8.

The developer has said it will consult fully with residents and stage and exhibition as part of the process.

It has previously indicated it would like to build an hotel on the site.

A new livestock market will be built on the opposite side of the A458 Wenlock Road.

But the developer has voiced concerns that Shropshire Council has earmarked the surrounding land for a further 1,000 homes, saying that development on that scale would be excessive.

Jonathan Hickman of Tasley Estates said in the summer: "The proximity of the relocated market to new housing recently proposed through the current local plan review process has raised serious questions about the compatibility of houses next to a busy, noisy market – something that the relocation was supposed to avoid.