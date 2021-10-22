Asda extends customer loyalty programme to more stores

Customers at selected stores across the West Midlands and West Yorkshire can now download the app on their smartphones and begin to build up a ‘cash pot’ each time they purchase a ‘star product’ or complete an in-app ‘mission’ when shopping in one of the 16 trial stores.

Customers using the app will be able to earn rewards when buying selected branded and Asda own-label star products, including many core everyday grocery lines, beers, wines, spirits and household cleaning and pet products.

Customers will also be rewarded for shopping across a range of brands, such as Cadbury’s, Heinz, Pampers, Budweiser, Gillette and many more.

The Black Country stores involved are Cape Hill, Smethwick; Darlaston; Great Bridge; Halesowen and Oldbury.

Birmingham stores at Barnes Hill, Perry Barr and Queslett, Great Barr are also included.

The in-app missions include buying five fruit and veg items to unlock their “five a day badge” and be rewarded £1 into their cashpot or spending £15 on pet products to get £3 back as a reward.

Customers will see their cash pot build in the app every time they shop for star products or complete a mission, and they can redeem their cash whenever they choose by creating a voucher with the money they have saved. This can then be used on their next shop or saved up to pay for a full shop in the future.

As the festive period approaches, customers will also have access to special Halloween and Christmas missions to complete and earn.

As the trial develops, Asda aims to customise offers so customers can earn pounds for buying their favourite products, or rewards for buying products that are environmentally friendly.

The staff trial saw 2,000 from the 16 stores sign up to the programme and their feedback has helped shape the app ready for the next stage.