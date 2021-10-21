Woman "trapped beneath car" on major city road

By Andrew KerrWolverhamptonNewsPublished: Last Updated:

A woman was "trapped underneath a car" following a collision in Wolverhampton.

The incident happened in Bilston Street, Wolverhampton at around 5.30pm today (Thursday).
The incident happened in Bilston Street, Wolverhampton at around 5.30pm today (Thursday).

West Midlands Police said they were called to the A41 Bilston Road, near its junction with Eagle Street, just before 5.30pm today on Thursday.

Officers are at the scene and there is not yet confirmation of the woman's condition.

The collision has left the road partially blocked and there are traffic delays.

Due to the accident trams are unable to stop between Wolverhampton St George's and Priestfield.

Tickets are being accepted on N X West Midlands 79 bus between Wolverhampton and Priestfield.

Its route is being diverted towards Wolverhampton Bus Station along Stowheath Lane and Willenhall Rd.

News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Andrew Kerr

By Andrew Kerr

Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News