Woman "trapped beneath car" on major city road

The incident happened in Bilston Street, Wolverhampton at around 5.30pm today (Thursday).

West Midlands Police said they were called to the A41 Bilston Road, near its junction with Eagle Street, just before 5.30pm today on Thursday.

Officers are at the scene and there is not yet confirmation of the woman's condition.

The collision has left the road partially blocked and there are traffic delays.

Due to the accident trams are unable to stop between Wolverhampton St George's and Priestfield.

Tickets are being accepted on N X West Midlands 79 bus between Wolverhampton and Priestfield.