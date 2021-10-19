Councillor is honoured for her years of service to the county

Sue Woodward has been made an Honorary Alderman in recognition of her work in the county.(Picture by Robert Yardley)

Councillor Woodward, who is leader of Burntwood Town Council, represented Burntwood North on the county council and is a former leader of its opposition group.

The title of Alderman is bestowed upon people for long service to the county council and means they are eligible to represent Staffordshire at civic events.

Councillor Woodward said: "It was a great honour to receive this recognition but an even greater honour to represent local residents for twelve years.

"I’ve been bowled over by the many messages and comments I’ve received from all quarters and shall continue to do my best for Burntwood as a town councillor."

Other recipients were Ben Adams, Maureen Compton and Derek Davis.

Staffordshire County Council leader Alan White said: "People sign up to become a councillor because they want to make a difference to the communities they live in and make Staffordshire a better place for residents to live.