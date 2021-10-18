Wilko extends mask recycling scheme

The scheme, which allows shoppers to drop off used, disposable face masks so that they can be recycled, will now be in place until the end of December.

It fllows an initial three-month pilot in April and will see the service remain in place at the retailer’s original 150 participating stores.

wilko, which has stores across the West Midlands, estimates that 400,000 masks could be recycled via the scheme. This equates to 966kg of single use plastic.

Those wishing to take part need to simply visit their nearest, participating wilko store as part of their usual shopping trip and safely drop their used single use face masks into the special collection bin. Once full, these bins are then taken away by recycling specialists ReWorked, who together with Metrisk and Scan2Recycle are partnering with wilko in the scheme.

Masks collected via the scheme are broken down into raw fibres which can be sustainably refashioned into products ranging from other safety materials for businesses, to building materials and even quality, durable public space furniture.

While masks are no longer a legal requirement, wilko is still recommending face coverings for staff and customers in busy indoor spaces.