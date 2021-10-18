Black Country School Games return

Around 450 pupils from 35 schools across the Black Country will come together on Thursday, October 21at the University of Wolverhampton's Walsall campus.

The primary, secondary and special school pupils will participate in a range of sports and activities, including – new for 2021 – four Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games sports of volleyball, basketball, boxing and judo.

On the day, pupils will be cheered on by Birmingham 2022’s official mascot, Perry.

In addition to the Birmingham 2022 sports, 11 mini activities will be on offer as part of the Change 4 Life Zone, delivered by local community organisations, including everything from parkour to circus activities to cricket and yoga.

Pupils will be supported on the day by the School Games organisers, teachers and pupils from across the Black Country as well as students from the University of Wolverhampton.

Luke Philpotts Black Country Schools Games Organiser said: “We are delighted to be back to live events and we can’t wait to see everyone come together for our first Black Country School Games of the academic year. Over the last 18 months we’ve been in awe of schools and pupils across the Black Country as they’ve maintained their levels of activity and continued to participate virtually but it will be wonderful to bring everyone together and to be able to offer pupils a range of new sports that they’ve perhaps not been able to try out before.”

Amanda Tomlinson, chairman of the Active Black Country board ,said: “Over the last 18 months we’ve been inspired by pupils across the Black Country who, despite the challenging circumstances, have kept active and have continued to engage with the School Games Organisers through the virtual competitions.