4,000 new affordable homes to be delivered

Led by West Bromwich-based GreenSquareAccord, the Matrix Housing Partnership will build the 3,755 new affordable homes across the region by 2026, due to a successful £212.9 million funding bid from the Government’s Affordable Homes Programme 2021-2026.

The new homes will be delivered by Matrix partners who include Black Country Housing Group in Blackheath andWATMOS Community Homes, Walsall.

Paul Spooner, chairman of Matrix Housing Partnership, said: “The Matrix Housing Partnership is in a unique position to make a difference to people’s lives across the Midlands. By working together as a group of independent equals we can focus on the needs of our communities. As chair of Rooftop Housing Association I’m delighted to say that we already have planning permission for our first scheme of 52 affordable homes to be made possible by this funding.”

GreenSquareAccord chief executive Ruth Cooke said: “We are delighted to receive this funding which will support the delivery of 1,900 new affordable GreenSquareAccord homes. It is an honour for the Matrix Housing Partnership to be recognised as a key strategic partner of Homes England. The partners have been collaborating for over 17 years and this funding demonstrates our continued success in delivering successful affordable housing solutions.”

Under the Affordable Homes Programme 2021-2026 Homes England has committed almost £5.2 billion in affordable housing grants to 31 strategic partnerships with 35 organisations. Together these strategic partners will deliver nearly 90,000 grant-funded affordable homes that are much needed across the country.

David Harris, group finance director at Birmingham's Trident Group said: “As a founding member of the Matrix Housing Partnership, we are proud to share in the partnership’s successes. This latest funding will help the group to deliver 175 properties for our communities, underpinning Trident’s financial plan and our aspirations for growth. Our funding allocation will deliver much needed homes across the Midlands, including supported housing properties for those in our society that have additional needs. This grant, along with recent financing activities, will provide the funding to continue our work as a “Beacon of Hope” for those most in need.”