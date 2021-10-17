Enjoy an evening with cricketing legend at the Garrick Theatre

Sir Geoffrey Boycott is appearing at the Lichfield Garrick on Friday, October 29.

A successful playing career was followed by the years Sir Geoffrey spent as a popular cricket commentator offering forensic analysis, encyclopedic knowledge and blunt, no-nonsense, straight-talking.

His incredible love of the game always shone through, however, which perhaps accounts for why so many people, whatever their feelings about the man himself, have huge respect for him and found his moments on air utterly compelling listening.

Although retired from broadcasting there is still one place you can hear - and, indeed see - him and that is live on stage in our one-night theatre shows.

His show at the Garrick - An Evening with Sir Geoffrey Boycott: A Brand New Knight Out - will see him deliver forthright honest views and hilarious anecdotes.

Personal film footage from his incredible career will be shown and there will be an opportunity for the audience to ask Sir Geoffrey their own questions.

Producer Simon Fielder said: "A lot has happened to the old boy since our last show together in 2017.

"He has had major heart surgery, fought off Covid, become a grandfather for the first time and - finally - been honoured with a long-overdue knighthood.

"There will be plenty to talk about and I don’t expect Geoffrey to hold back.

"It is going to be a fascinating evening and I can’t wait!”

Sir Geoffrey Boycott said: "Hope to have fun and laughter talking cricket sense, with amusing stories and anecdotes, plus show film of my playing and commentating career with audience questions and answers.”

As ever, this cricket event is being run in aid of the Professional Cricketers’ Association and money will be raised from the evening for the Professional Cricketers’ Trust.