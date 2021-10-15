Lichfield Musical Youth Theatre needs your vote to help win share of cash fund

LMYT members get the opportunity to perform on stage in shows with professional values.

Persimmon Homes West Midlands has backed LMYT to be a prize winner in its Building Futures initiative at a special event later this year, where cash awards of £100,000, £50,000 or £20,000 will be made to those with the most online votes.

Lichfield Musical Youth Theatre perform Oliver!

Oliver Rowe, Chair and Artistic Director for Lichfield Musical Youth Theatre said: “We’re so proud to be chosen as a regional finalist and it’s given everyone a massive boost.

"The last 18 months or so have been extremely challenging for arts groups across the UK, including ourselves, so we’d really appreciate if people would get behind us and start voting.

“If we could win any of the top three cash awards then it would make a massive difference to the communities we support on a daily basis.”

The theatre group always brings first-class choreography to its shows.

Since 1985 Lichfield Musical Youth Theatre has provide an educational musical theatre experience and give young people the opportunity to take part in professional theatre activities, building confidence and key skills.

Oliver says one of the top prizes would help to reinvigorate the entire operation enabling it to take more risks on productions that are perhaps not as mainstream.

"It would also open the door to more productions, performers and younger members each year," he said.

"This would be an incredible opportunity to secure the future of Lichfield Musical Youth Theatre, now over 36 years old, and hopefully many more to come.

“Voting could not be simpler.

"Just visit www.persimmonhomes.com/building-futures/finalist/lichfield-musical-youth-theatre-5246 and vote, one vote is allowed per day, and it would mean the world to us if we could have your support.”

Lichfield Musical Youth Theatre has staged a host of acclaimed productions.

Building Futures is delivered through the Persimmon Charitable Foundation in partnership with Team GB, the British Olympic Association.

Through the initiative, a total of 128 grants of £1,000 have been awarded to groups supporting sport, education, arts and health across Persimmon’s 31 regional businesses and its head office.

As well as the £100,000 first prize, there will be a £50,000 second prize and a £20,000 third prize in each category, while a further 87 shortlisted projects will each receive £5,000.