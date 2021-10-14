Police officers attacked by knifeman receive national bravery award

Pictured, from left, Sergeant Phil Jones, Temporary Chief Constable Emma Barnett, with bravery award winners Sergeant Amos Durose and PC Kristian Avons.

Sergeant Amos Durose and PC Kristian Avons were recognised for showing "extraordinary bravery" at the Police Federation of England & Wales Police Bravery Awards in London on October 12.

Both officers twice entered the bedroom where a man was holding the woman, despite the fact he was wielding a knife.

The second time they entered the bedroom officers Sgt Durose and PC Avons engaged him.

The man then jumped up and attacked them, stabbing Sgt Durose a number of times to his back and lower neck as he tried to protect the victim.

This attack on Sgt Durose only stopped when PC Avons stepped in and subdued the man.

The selfless actions of both officers prevented any further harm coming to the woman, who only received superficial injuries.

The male offender was convicted of threats to kill for which he was jailed for 30 months.

In addition, and to run concurrently he received 18 months imprisonment for assault on the woman, 12 months imprisonment for attempted assault on PC Avons and 12 months imprisonment for attempt assault on Sgt Durose as well as being recalled on license.

PC Avons said: “To win a national police bravery award really is truly humbling and came as an unexpected surprise.