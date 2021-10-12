City store makes donation to canal trust

By Andrew KerrLichfieldNewsPublished:

The Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust has received a £333 funding boost from the city's Waitrose store.

Waitrose & Partners Lichfield store manager Sophy Troman presents a donation of £333 to Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust finance director Bob Williams.
Waitrose & Partners Lichfield, on Darwin Park, runs a Community Matters Fund and LHCRT was nominated by the store's shoppers to receive a third of the £1,000 allocated to three local organisations.

The Lichfield Canal, gradually being brought back to life from its closure 60 years ago, is providing "a natural corridor" for public recreation and wildlife habitats.

The Fosseway Heath section off Falkland Road, close to the Waitrose store, is open to the public.

Announcing the award, Sarah Fry, Waitrose & Partners Lichfield's community lead said to representatives of the trust: “We hope this financial support of £333 will help you to continue the fantastic work that you and your volunteers are doing in the local community.”

Of the restoration a trust representative said: "It shows what is being achieved in transforming natural landscapes while preserving the heritage of this local canal in the national inland waterway system."

