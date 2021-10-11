Colour, music and dancing at festival of folk

Dancing will take place throughout the city centre on the day from 11.30am.(James Ogden)

The event, on Saturday October 23, will begin at 11am at Lichfield Cathedral and dancing will commence from 11.30am at various sites.

Colourful and vibrant arts and heritage organisations from across the district will process through the city centre and there will be activities in Samuel Johnson’s Birthplace Museum in Market Square.

The afternoon kicks of at 2pm with Lichfield Lighthouse Company’s Rob Stammers taking visitors through the storied tales of Sea Shanties, their origins, and why they survive to this day.

At 3pm join Ann Simpson for her hilarious reminiscences in More Tales From Lancashire and then at 4pm popular local singers, Daisybell, will be leading a workshop in harmony singing.

The L2F Acoustic Sessions will be at the King’s Head Pub, Bird Street, from 2pm to 5pm.

This is a chance to see some of the finest local musicians playing in the intimate surroundings of one of Lichfield’s oldest pubs.

L2F Spokesman Stuart Davies said ‘Saturday 23rd will be a day of lively dancing, entertainment and a good time for all of our performers.

"The events around Lichfield, at the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum, and at the King’s Head are all free, so if you fancy see something new, please join us.

"It will be a great warm-up for our evening concert at the Guildhall when Bartley Sherburn and Sanders, and Megson perform for us."