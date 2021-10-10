Musicians return home for show at The Hub

Robert 'Magpie' Jackson.(Picture by Rich Spencer)

Robert ‘Magpie’ Jackson, who is appearing at The Hub at St Mary's on Saturday, October 23, possesses a stirring voice, plays a mean harmonica and finger-picks the guitar.

Together with Mike Seal on upright bass, and Alfi Romeo on lead guitar, Robert delivers an enticing sound that pays tribute to the piedmont blues of Appalachia,

merged with the more contemporary stylings of Peter Green, Bob Dylan, and Rory Gallagher.

Better known for his work with the duo ‘A Different Threadʼ, Jackson’s toe-tapping blend of folk, country, and Americana has enthralled audiences from Berlin to

New Orleans and gained the attention of both BBC and NPR radio.

A poet and traveller at heart, Jacksonʼs though-provoking lyrics deal with romance, reckoning, and life on the open road.

Robert will be supported by Jake Morgan, a Bristol based singer-songwriter, who himself hails from Lichfield, in the style of Bob Dylan and Tom Waits.

Robert said: "We've all been starved of live music over the last year, so I'm grateful to get to bring this new line-up to my hometown and break the bread together."

A Hub spokesperson added: ‘Here at the Hub we love welcoming talented artists who are returning to their hometown to perform for us.

"Robert’s new line-up will get your toes tapping again – it’s going to be a great night!"

Tickets for the 8pm show, at £15, are available online at thehubstmarys.co.uk or from The Hub.