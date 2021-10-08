Grants on offer to worthy causes across the district

Lisa Downes and Carrie Jahn of Barchester Healthcare presenting £1,000 to We Love Lichfield donor advisors Simon Price and Julian Fisher.

The We Love Lichfield Fund, which gives small grants to a wide range of projects has announced the opening of its application process for Autumn 2021.

Everything from scout packs to a live at home scheme for the elderly and from a group which supports adults with learning difficulties to an organisation offering Christmas lunch to the isolated, have benefited.

The fund considers all applications from local groups in need twice a year.

All money is invested through a permanent endowment fund by registered charity The Community Foundation For Staffordshire on behalf of We Love Lichfield in line with charity commission guidelines.

The interest and dividends earned on the invested money is then distributed by the We Love Lichfield Fund as small grants, twice a year, across the district.

This model provides a source of on-going funding that can be used for small grants, and larger grants as the fund grows, for many years to come.

Simon Price, patron of We Love Lichfield said, “After the last 18 months we know how much voluntary and community groups need help.

"We will assess every single application thoroughly and award based upon their merits.

"We particularly welcome applications from organisations who have never applied before who can show they can make a difference across the district.”

Groups have until Monday October 25 to apply via www.staffordshire.foundation/grants/welovelichfield.