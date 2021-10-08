City author's debut novel combines science fiction with 19th century history

An Alien Autumn is the author's first novel.

Neil Coley's previous work includes The Lichfield Book of Days, Secret Lichfield, Lichfield People and The Beauty and the Spy.

His first novel, An Alien Autumn will appeal to those readers who like science fiction, real historical events and mystery novels.

Neil Coley, author of An Alien Autumn.

Set in London in the year 1888 An Alien Autumn tells the story of two space travellers who secretly arrive on the Earth to assess how the people of the planet would react to inclusion into a galactic federation.

To do this they go undercover in the district of Whitechapel to best observe ordinary people at first hand.

However, horrified by the awful murders that take place there, they soon find themselves involved in the quest to track down and find out the identity of the notorious serial killer – Jack the Ripper.

Through the eyes of the alien visitors, the book is able to reflect upon the widespread and grinding poverty that existed for most people at the time - people who lived in the richest city in the most powerful country in the world - and also examines how certain poverty stricken women were demonized by the press and the police for having to be out on the street late at night.