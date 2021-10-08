Bank to buy The Belfry for £140m

A property fund run by Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs is the preferred bidder for The Belfry near Sutton Coldfield which has hosted four Ryder Cups on its Brabazon course.

The price to be paid for is expected to be in the region of £140 million.

Current owner, KSL Capital Partners have been trying for some time to sell the 550-acre site that it bought in 2012.

It was owned until the by former billionaire Sean Quinn.