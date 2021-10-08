Bank to buy The Belfry for £140m

By John Corser

An American bank is set to be the new owner of the West Midlands top golf resort.

A property fund run by Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs is the preferred bidder for The Belfry near Sutton Coldfield which has hosted four Ryder Cups on its Brabazon course.

The price to be paid for is expected to be in the region of £140 million.

Current owner, KSL Capital Partners have been trying for some time to sell the 550-acre site that it bought in 2012.

It was owned until the by former billionaire Sean Quinn.

Property advisory firm Savills has been working for KSL to find a buyer for The Belfry Hotel and Resort.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

