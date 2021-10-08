A tribute to music legend Burt Bacharach at the The Garrick

Back to Bacharach comes to the Lichfield Garrick on Friday (October 15).

Back to Bacharach will perform many of the maestro's hit songs including Arthur’s Theme (Best that You Can Do) from the movie Arthur starring Dudley Moore and million-sellers like Walk on By, Close to You, I Say a Little Prayer, The Look of Love, Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head, Make it Easy on Yourself, Do You Know the Way to San Jose, Twenty-Four Hours from Tulsa and (There's) Always Something There to Remind Me.

Billed as the biggest, hit-packed concert show on tour, the show is performed by four stars from London's West End and The Magic Moments Orchestra, in a 100 per cent live production.

Show producer Suzanne Howell promises that as many of the six-time Grammy Award winner's 50 top 40 UK hits will feature as possible.

"From Cilla Black's Alfie to Christopher Cross's Arthur's Theme, from Perry Como's Magic Moments to Tom Jones' What's New Pussycat, you're never more than one song away from another classic platinum-selling hit.

"They're tunes everyone will remember and it's an opportunity to fall in love with them all over again as they're performed all together live in concert.

"Back to Bacharach is a fantastic evening for all ages, friends and family, book your seat now!”

Back to Bacharach are official partners with Breast Cancer Now, raising over £10,000 to date for the charity as it has performed throughout the UK, with the next target being £15,000.

For every Back to Bacharach ticket sold the show's producers donate £1 to Breast Cancer Now, helping to fund vital breast cancer research.