MP 'thrilled' with success of jobs fair

Mike Wood MP with PC Delmar Brown at the 2021 Jobs and Skills Fair.

The Dudley South Jobs & Skills Fair, organised by Mike Wood MP and held at Merry Hill last month, saw hundreds of visitors go along to find out more about the career and training opportunities on offer.

Big-name employers such as Iceland, Aldi, Smyths Toys Superstore, the NHS, Forkers Civil Engineering and Dudley Council were all offering jobs, and local colleges were also there to provide information about courses and opportunities to improve skills.

Following the event, Mike Wood, said: “Holding this fair is always one of the highlights of the year for me because it’s a chance to help local people find new career opportunities.

“I am so thrilled with how this year’s fair has gone and incredibly grateful to our sponsors Merry Hill who have hosted and supported it.

“After what has been one of the most disruptive periods in living memory, I also want to give a really big thank you to all of the employers and

organisations who came along and brought these opportunities to local people.”

Jon Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill said: “We were delighted that we could help bring so many people together with potential employers.

"Supporting the community and wider region is a major part of our long-term plan for the Merry Hill.”