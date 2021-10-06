Saddlers' fans raise thousands for hospice on "Route 66"

The team (from left) Steve Porter, Dave Ball, Rob Harvey and Lewis Crawford.

Rob Harvey, Steve Porter, Dave Ball and their friend and Liverpool FC fan Lewis Crawford took on their own "Route 66" challenge from Acorns in Walsall to the hospice's sites in Selly Oak and Worcester, and back again, covering 66 miles in 29 hours.

"We started at 6pm on Saturday, September 26 and it was case of walking," said Rob, 32.

"There were back and foot injuries and some of the hills we had to go up were steep.

"There were times during the night when we had our low points and did not think we could do it, but we dragged each other on."

Rob said they were able to change clothes and picked up food and drink as they went.

"We felt elated at the finish and very grateful that we got back," he said.

"We wanted to do it within 30 hours - it's nice not having to walk anymore."

Rob, who lives in Stafford but hails from Pelsall, and the team raised £3,595 through the challenge for the Acorns Children's Hospice Trust.

They want to thank everyone who made a donation.

"We did not think people would get behind it as much as they have," said Rob who was keen to raise money for Acorns again having completed a 10K for the charity last year.

"None of the four of us have had any direct involvement with the hospice but we are all Walsall FC fans and it is just down the road," he said.

"I have visited the Walsall hospice and it hit home what they do there.

"It is a great cause."

Rob said the team worked out that they actually exceeded the 66-mile target walking 78 miles in all.