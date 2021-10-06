Men accused of murder 'were like a pack of dogs' during attack, court hears

Victim Anthony Bird. Photo: West Midlands Police

Anthony Bird, 50, died in hospital on August 12 last year, 17 days after he was attacked in Victoria Park, Tipton, jurors at Wolverhampton Crown Court have been told.

Defendants Steven Bennett, 38, and Suni Gill, 33, who both deny murdering Mr Bird, had been in the park with a female friend when they confronted him accusing him of being a paedophile, a claim which was unsubstantiated.

Summing up the case for the prosecution Mr Alistair MacDonald QC said: “The defendants launched a vicious, prolonged attack on Mr Bird because they thought he was one of the most hated, vilified people in society, a paedophile.

“They repeatedly kicked Mr Bird in the head - not one kick missed.”

“They gave him no chance to defend himself - two much younger, fitter men onto one.”

Mr MacDonald said the deceased suffered fractures to his cheekbones and jaw, bruising to to his brain and disruption to the wires in the brain that carry electrical signals.

“If he had survived he would have been left disabled,” said Mr MacDonald.

“They left him for dead on the ground in the park and gave him no help, despite the fact they both had their phones on them.”

Mr MacDonald said Bennett had displayed “no hint of remorse”.

“You may think Steven Bennett appeared to be proud of what he had done," he said.

“That ‘cock of the walk’ we have seen on CCTV minutes after he kicked in the head of Mr Bird, laughing and joking with his squeeze of the moment.”

Members of the Shuttleworth family were in Victoria Park on the morning of the alleged attack.

Mr MacDonald recalled evidence given by Catherine Shuttleworth who said: “They were like a pack of dogs on him.

“Both kicked the top of his body, his head and his face, the kicks were vicious and sickening.”

Mr MacDonald said she had to move her children behind her as they were “distraught” and she felt she was “not looking at human beings”.

“My mother was screaming and begging them to stop,” Ms Shuttleworth said.

Mr MacDonald dismissed the claim that Mr Bird had uttered a racial insult to Gill.

“The allegation could only have come from Mr Bennett,” said Mr MacDonald.

“Mr Gill did not say anything about such an insult.”

Mr MacDonald said Bennett knew his actions were criminal because he said he ‘would do ten years’ for what he had done.

“He knew exactly what he was doing and exactly what the consequences would be and was forced to say his actions were justified.”

The court heard there is “not a shred of evidence” Mr Bird was a paedophile and had been taking pictures of children in the park.

“He can’t have been taking photos as he did not possess a phone incorporating a camera,” said Mr MacDonald.

“The only phone he had was an old Nokia and he did not have it that day.”

Bennett, of Bevan Road, and Gill, of Shore Road, Tipton both deny a charge of murder and causing grievous bodily harm.